Hin­lo­pen Strait … haven’t we just been the­re yes­ter­day? Yes, we have, but it is a big place. you could easi­ly spend a week the­re – bet­ter two! – wit­hout having been ever­y­whe­re in that huge and beau­tiful area.

So we picked some real­ly good places. Last night we still added a bunch of wal­ru­ses to a day that had alre­a­dy been bet­ter than good. Today, we star­ted the day at Von Otterøya, a stony pearl of high arc­tic land­scape. We retur­ned to the ship ear­lier than plan­ned becau­se the island tur­ned out to be alre­ay occu­p­ied by a polar bear, but at least we got some more time ashore than yes­ter­day in Wahl­enberg­fjord.

Brås­vell­breen is one of the seven won­ders of the arc­tic world, and we didn’t want to miss it eit­her. It is just an unbe­lie­va­ble place!

Pho­to gal­lery – Hin­lo­pen Strait (2) – 11th July 2024

