Also today the mor­ning was a bit grey, but in the end the wea­ther tur­ned out to be on our side and we could enjoy a gre­at hike in Bell­sund: from Fri­dt­jov­ham­na, a reason­ab­ly well-shel­te­red bay at the gla­cier Fri­dt­jov­breen, to Inge­borg­fjel­let fur­ther west. That is a beau­tiful area with lar­ge colo­nies of litt­le auks and a tun­dra plain with reinde­er, arc­tic foxes and geese. A won­derful place!

Neither the wea­ther nor any polar bear made life dif­fi­cult for us today, so we could enjoy being out­side pret­ty much the who­le day 🙂

Then it was time to set cour­se for Isfjord.

Pho­to gal­lery: Fri­dt­jov­ham­na-Inge­borg­fjel­let – 16th july 2024

