Here comes the sun ☀️😃 final­ly, good wea­ther! So enjoya­ble, espe­ci­al­ly on the last full day of the jour­ney!

We got the blue sky in the after­noon, but during the mor­ning it was alre­a­dy warm wit­hout any wind. Some­thing that the mos­qui­tos lik­ed on Erd­mann­flya. A rather rare wild­life expe­ri­ence in Spits­ber­gen, but not com­ple­te­ly unhe­ard of. Humans are usual­ly not too fond of mos­qui­tos, but fish love them! To our gre­at sur­pri­se, we found fish in a small morai­ne pond at Tun­draod­den. In lar­ger lakes, of cour­se, but such a small pond in a rela­tively young (may­be 200 years) morai­ne? Stran­ge, but the­re they were. Natu­re is full of sur­pri­ses!

Bore­breen was the final stop, under a blue, sun­ny sky. This gla­cier is curr­ent­ly advan­cing. Stun­ning! Just compa­re to our visit last Sep­tem­ber (click here for the blog ent­ry, the last pic­tu­re in the gal­lery). The island whe­re we lan­ded back then is now 500-600 met­res behind the gla­cier front! 😲

Then it was just a few hours of sai­ling back to Lon­gye­ar­by­en, whe­re we spent the last evening on board in good spi­rits.

Pho­to gal­lery – Isfjord: Erd­mann­flya & Bore­breen – 17t July 2024

