This Tues­day was the day to start the long (19 days) jour­ney on Arc­ti­ca II! A long trip with a gre­at litt­le ship, full of oppor­tu­ni­ties others can’t even dream of. And this one is a bit spe­cial even within that con­text. Almost ever­y­bo­dy on board – a small group of 12 in total, inclu­ding crew – has been to and actual­ly around Spits­ber­gen befo­re, many more than once and many actual­ly on Arc­ti­ca II, which is pret­ty cool 😎

We did the last bits and pie­ces of shop­ping befo­re depar­tu­re – a bit more than usu­al to make sure we had ever­y­thing on board for the long trip – and final­ly ever­y­thing was on board and sto­wed away and we could take off. A cou­ple of hours later, the anchor fell near Kapp Sta­ros­tin, in the ent­rance of Isfjord.

Gal­lery – Lon­gye­ar­by­en & Isfjord – 06th August 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.