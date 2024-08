I am han­ging behind with my tra­vel blog, 3 days by now. That is gene­ral­ly a good sign. The­re is just too much going on here. We have now had three days of fan­ta­stic wea­ther, so the­re are good hikes and some other love­ly stuff every day.

Fri­day mor­ning began in Kongsfjord. We had ancho­red near Blom­strand­hal­vøya. Con­side­ring the gre­at wea­ther we had, a hike across Blom­strand was an obvious choice. We went up to Irgens­fjel­let which has an ama­zing pan­o­r­amic view of all the moun­ta­ins and gla­ciers around Kongsfjord and con­tin­ued to the old marb­le mine of Ny Lon­don / Marb­le Island.

A few hours later we went into Ham­burg­buk­ta, a small “hid­den” bay on the nor­t­hern west coast.

Ein paar Stun­den spä­ter haben wir noch eine Run­de in der Ham­burg­buk­ta gedreht, eine schö­ne, etwas ver­steck­te Bucht an der nörd­li­chen West­küs­te.

Pho­to gal­lery: Blom­strand­hal­vøya – Ham­burg­buk­ta – 09th August 2024

