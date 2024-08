What can one do – the time had come to lea­ve the wild eas­tern part of Sval­bard behind and get the pas­sa­ge around Sør­kapp (south cape) to the west coast done. Time and wea­ther were both spea­king for it, and so we went. At the south cape, we saw the first and only sun­set of this voya­ge.

Horn­sund was so win­dy and grey that we didn’t bother going any­whe­re near it, we rather con­tin­ued direct­ly towards Recher­chefjord. Which wasn’t real­ly sun­ny and dry eit­her, but defi­ni­te­ly the bet­ter choice at that time.

Pho­to gal­lery: Sør­kapp-Recher­chefjord – 20th/21st August 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.