The wind at the west coast had taken a break which we used to steam nor­thwards into Kongsfjord. The wea­ther fore­cast didn’t look gre­at, but as so many times befo­re this sum­mer we hap­pen­ed to be at the right places in the right time, so we could enjoy a gre­at day, start­ing on Mid­thol­men in Lové­nøya­ne and later in Ny-Åle­sund. Almost wit­hout get­ting wet 🙂.

Pho­to gal­lery – Kongsfjord: Mid­thol­men & Ny-Åle­sund, 29th August 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.