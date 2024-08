After a slight­ly bum­py night we rea­ched the nor­thwest cor­ner of Spits­ber­gen. We approa­ched this clas­si­cal area in a clas­si­cal way, with a mor­ning in Vir­go­ham­na on Dan­s­køya, an after­noon in Smee­ren­burg on Ams­ter­damøya and later a crui­se in the magni­fi­cent Fuglefjord. Again, the wea­ther fore­cast didn’t lea­ve us with much to expect, but again, we hap­pen­ed to be in the right places at the right time. Remar­kab­le.

