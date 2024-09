The calm night ancho­red in Raud­fjord and some sun­rays last night and in the ear­ly mor­ning were a good thing. We spent the mor­ning in the beau­tiful bay of Hamil­ton­buk­ta.

In the after­noon it was time to stretch legs a lit­te bit, and so we did during a hike across Buchan­an­hal­vøya in inner Raud­fjord. Just in time befo­re it star­ted rai­ning again.

Pho­to gal­lery – Raud­fjord: Hamil­ton­buk­ta, Buchan­an­hal­vøya, 31st August 2024

