We visi­ted Andøya­ne during the mor­ning, a litt­le para­di­se of arc­tic natu­re in Lief­defjord. Red rocks, green tun­dra, blue sky, screa­ming arc­tic terns and the sad call of the red-throa­ted diver.

In Wood­fjord, we saw seve­ral polar bears. A mother and her cub had obvious­ly found some­thing to feed on – we couldn’t quite make out what it was – and a loner wat­ched from a save distance.

The famous “Rit­ter hut” at Gråhu­ken was the cul­tu­ral high­light of ano­ther love­ly day.

Pho­to gal­lery – Lief­defjord & Wood­fjord: Andøya­ne, Gråhu­ken, 01st sep­tem­ber 2024

