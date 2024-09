We star­ted the day near Ler­nerøya­ne in Lief­defjord. A beau­tiful mor­ning, the air crys­tal-clear, mir­ror images on the water. It con­tin­ued this way at Mona­co­b­reen. What a beau­tiful world! By the way, Mona­co­b­reen is curr­ent­ly advan­cing mark­ed­ly on its eas­tern side.

Later it was time to stretch legs a litt­le bit. So we did on Reins­dyr­flya, after a visit at the remains of the Kreuz­rit­ter wea­ther sta­ti­on from the dark years of the second world war.

Lief­defjord: Mona­co­b­reen & Sørd­a­len – 14th Sep­tem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.