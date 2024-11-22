Norwegian flags in Longyearbyen (on the Norwegian national day on 17 May): Longyearbyen and all of Svalbard are and will remain Norwegian. But the government would prefer to have a higher proportion of Norwegians amongst Longyearbyen’s population. Sysselmester Lars Fause (front right) is the highest representative of the Norwegian government on site.
Some important points of the new Svalbardmelding:
Mental health
There are people with mental health problems all over the world and Svalbard is of course no exception. However, those who are confronted with acute mental health problems in Longyearbyen have very limited access to professional help. This may have cost two people their lives in the recent past: there have been two suicides in Longyearbyen in 2023.
It is mainly thanks to the commitment of Longyearbyen’s political youth that the government wants to improve this situation, but according to them, applaude is not due before a psychologist is actually installed in Longyearbyen, according to NRK.
Airfreight
This is not about same day delivery to the final consumer. But a supply of goods of all kinds, including fresh produce according to modern standards, should be available in Longyearbyen all year round. There had been some discussion and uncertainty surrounding the Norwegian Post’s freight flights to Longyearbyen. Now the government is providing money to maintain freight flight logistics, which of course involve more than just apples and bananas. However, it remains to be seen how this will be organised in the long term.
Empty shelves in Svalbardbutikken (Coop Svalbard) in Longyearbyen:
not unheard of, but undesired.
Low taxes
Svalbard is and shall continue to be a low-tax area. The background to this lies in the Svalbard Treaty; in short, Norway as a state should not benefit from taxes and duties. Therefore, there is no VAT on Svalbard and other taxes and duties are also often lower than on the mainland. This should generally stay as it is, but adjustments are possible.
Housing and population
Things are likely to get much more exciting for many here. The government wants to freeze the size of Longyearbyen at the level before the deadly avalanche on 19 December 2015, and Longyearbyen should not grow beyond that. And the government wants the Norwegian share of the population to increase.
House building in Longyearbyen. The impression that the town is growing is wrong:
it is about replacing what has been lost since 2015.
According to the Norwegian Central Statistical Office (SSB), 2595 people currently live in Longyearbyen and Ny-Ålesund, including 1621 Norwegians, i.e. around 63%. The latter is not enough for the government. In fact, the proportion of Norwegians in the population has been falling for years, which is partly due to the closure of Norwegian coal mines in Sveagruva and Longyearbyen: In these well-paid and previously secure industrial jobs, a high proportion of the workforce was Norwegian. The strategy formulated in earlier Svalbard strategy papers of replacing mining with higher education, research and tourism has proved to be counterproductive from the government’s point of view, as the jobs in these areas are much more international than those in mining. The government wants to take countermeasures here (comment: the rules that come into force on 1 January 2025 should also be seen in this light; the political disappointment over the relatively low Norwegian share of the jobs created in tourism is likely to be at least as important as environmental protection, which is probably more of a pretext here). End of comment).
Housing policy, which has long been a hot topic in Longyearbyen, which is characterised by a housing shortage, has been a tool used by the government for a while now to increase the Norwegian share of the total population: Even though the overall supply of housing is not expected to exceed the 2015 level, the restructuring that inevitably occurred after the avalanches in 2015 and 2017 (over 100 flats were classified as at risk of avalanches and accordingly demolished) also provides an opportunity to reorganise ownership. The private housing market is being reduced and the proportion of state-owned housing is growing in favour of employees of large, directly or indirectly state/public actors, where the proportion of Norwegian workers is higher than in the service sector, for example. These actors include Lokalstyre (municipal administration), Sysselmester, UNIS, Folkehøgskole (education) and others.
In addition, living in Longyearbyen should remain attractive, especially for the Norwegian population. And there is little doubt that there is need for action here, as the average length of stay in Longyearbyen, which is already characterised by a high level of fluctuation, is falling.
Energy
And what good is the nicest flat if there is no power from the socket and the heating stays cold? It’s not that bad, but the scenario cannot be ruled out in the small town of Longyearbyen, whose energy supply is characterised by the fact that it is not part of a supra-regional grid. The subject of energy has long been a hot topic of discussion in Longyearbyen. On the one hand, it is about the sharp rise in prices for electricity and district heating, but also about security of supply and where energy should come from in the long term. The days of coal as an energy source in Longyearbyen are over and the current diesel power plant fails to fulfil all requirements in terms of security of supply, economic efficiency and climate neutrality. Today’s reality is a far cry from the earlier idea of being a role model on an international level; at the moment, people are happy if the heating is on during the cold months and the electricity is at least halfway affordable, even if the government has to help out with money (subsidised electricity prices) and the military with additional mobile generators.
Whatever the energy supply of the future looks like in Longyearbyen: The state, represented locally by the mining company Store Norske Spitsbergen Kulkompani, will play an increasingly important role.
Visitor fee
The government wants tourists to contribute a higher proportion of public income via a visitor contribution. This contribution would amount to up to 5%, which would be added to hotel stays, for example; ship passengers could be charged a flat rate of 150 kroner, for example. Such a system already exists on the Norwegian mainland, where the revenue goes entirely to the respective municipalities. In Svalbard, the state wants to reserve the right to a portion of the revenue.
Since 2007, Svalbard has had an ‘environmental fee’ (miljøgebyr) of 150 kroner, which is included in flight tickets and paid by ships bringing passengers to Svalbard. This environmental fee is administered by the Svalbard Miljøvernfond, to which anyone in Longyearbyen can apply for financial support for projects with an environmental aspect. The environmental fee is not part of the current discussion, the visitor contribution will come on top of it.
Until this happens, there is certainly need for further discussion, for example with regard to who benefits from the income and what it can be used for.
